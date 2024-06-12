Shillong Teer Result for Today: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Winners for 12 June 2024

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) holds the Shillong Teer lottery game from Monday to Saturday. Participants are waiting for the Shillong Teer Result for today, Wednesday, 12 June. The results for rounds 1 and 2 will be announced after 4 pm on the official website - meghalayateer.com. Participants can know the winning numbers, common numbers, dream numbers, etc. Everyone should stay alert to know the lucky winners of the Teer game. The results will be declared soon.
The Shillong Teer Result for today, Wednesday, 12 June 2024, will be declared for both rounds. Keep a close eye on the website - meghalayateer.com to know the lucky winning numbers. The Teer lottery sambad game is very interesting and helps people to learn archery. You should try the game once to understand the rules and win the prize.
The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) also conducts similar Teer games like Khanapara, Jowai, and Ladrymbai Teer. Visit the official website to know the recent information about the lottery draws and participate to be a lucky winner.
Shillong Teer Lottery Game: Rules
The Shillong Teer lottery game rules are easy to remember and anybody can participate after buying the tickets on time. As per the rules, each archer gets around fifty arrows at the beginning of the contest.
The player who can shoot the maximum number of arrows at the target is declared the winner. Since the game is played in two rounds, you can shoot the first thirty arrows in round 1 and the rest twenty in round 2.
Be careful while shooting the arrows if you want to be a winner. The Teer tickets can be bought after 10 am offline.
The counters are closed on Sundays because the game is not conducted on that day. One should note that there are around 5000 ticket booking counters across the state. you should buy your tickets as soon as the counters open.
Shillong Teer Result for 12 June: How To Download
Let's read the easy steps to download the Shillong Teer Result for 12 June 2024, here:
Go to meghalayateer.com to open the result link.
Tap on the option "Shillong Teer Result for 12 June" on the homepage.
The Teer lottery sambad PDFs for both rounds will open on your screen.
Check the winners and download the results.
Winning Numbers for 12 June 2024
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
Round 1 Winner: 97
Round 2 Winner: 50
JUWAI MORNING TEER
Round 1 Winner: 19
Round 2 Winner: 65
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: 50
Round 2 Winner: 77
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: 4:20 pm
Round 2 Winner: 5:07 pm
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: 4:30 pm
Round 2 Winner: 4:55 pm
JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT
Jowai Winner: 7:30 pm
Ladrymbai Winner: 8:30 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: 8:15 pm
Round 2 Winner: 9 pm
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)