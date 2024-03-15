Shillong Teer Result for 15 March 2024: Check Rounds 1 and 2 Winners Today Here

The Shillong Teer lottery game is a competitive archery game that takes place in Meghalaya and is conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). Participants are waiting for the Shillong Teer Result for Friday, 15 March 2024, to be released to know the lucky winners. Those who are playing the Teer game for the first time should note that the results are announced on the website - meghalayateer.com. The rules of the game are also stated on the Teer website.

The Shillong Teer Result for Friday, 15 March, will be announced in two rounds. The timings are between 4 pm and 5 pm so keep an eye on the site - meghalayateer.com. The Shillong Teer game is held from Monday to Saturday and remains closed on Sunday. You must buy the tickets in the morning to participate.