Shillong Teer Result for Today, 20 February: Know Rounds 1 and 2 Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Lottery game is an interesting and unique archery game organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The Shillong Teer Result for today, Tuesday, 20 February 2024, will be announced in two rounds. According to the latest details, the results will be declared between 4 pm and 5 pm on the website - meghalayateer.com. The game is played from Monday to Saturday and it remains closed on Sunday. You can buy the tickets from the designated counters.
The Shillong Teer Result for today, Tuesday, 20 February will be announced in Rounds 1 and 2. You can download the PDF from the official website - meghalayateer.com. The Shillong Teer lottery sambad game is legal and the rules are decided according to the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. You can play the game and win exciting rewards.
The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association includes twelve archery clubs. It releases the Teer lottery results from Monday to Saturday. You must go through the rules of the game online before participating in it.
Shillong Teer Game: Rules and Ticket Details
The Shillong Teer is an archery game where the players have to shoot their arrows at a specific target. You will get fifty arrows in total which you have to divide between both rounds.
Players can shoot the first thirty arrows in Round 1 and the rest in Round 2. The ones to shoot the maximum number of arrows correctly are declared the winners at the end.
Ticket sales start at 10 am and you can buy your Teer tickets from over 5,000 booking counters spread across eleven districts of Meghalaya. You will not be allowed to participate without the ticket.
Teer Competition Names
The other Teer competitions in Shillong that people should know are as follows:
Khanapara Teer
Jowai Teer
Ladrymbai Teer
Shillong Teer Result for 20 February 2024: Steps To Download
Let's take a look at the easy steps you must follow to download the Shillong Teer Result for 20 February 2024:
Browse through the official website of the Shillong Teer - meghalayateer.com.
Find and click on the active link that states "Shillong Teer Result for 20 February" on the homepage.
The Rounds 1 and 2 results will open on a new page.
Check the winners on the result and download the PDF from the website for the future.
