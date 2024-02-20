Shillong Teer Result for Today, 20 February: Know Rounds 1 and 2 Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Lottery game is an interesting and unique archery game organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The Shillong Teer Result for today, Tuesday, 20 February 2024, will be announced in two rounds. According to the latest details, the results will be declared between 4 pm and 5 pm on the website - meghalayateer.com. The game is played from Monday to Saturday and it remains closed on Sunday. You can buy the tickets from the designated counters.

