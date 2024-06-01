Shillong Teer Result for 1 June 2024: Know Rounds 1 and 2 Winning Numbers Here

The Shillong Teer Result for today, Saturday, 1 June 2024, will be declared soon on the website - meghalayateer.com. The Rounds 1 and 2 winning numbers will be announced between 4 pm and 5 pm by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). All concerned candidates should check the winning numbers for today properly and claim the prize from the association. The rules of the Teer lottery game are mentioned online for new players. Check the details properly.
The Shillong Teer Result for today, Saturday, 1 June 2024, will be released in PDF formats for both rounds. The Teer lottery game is a unique archery competition that has simple rules. Anybody can participate after buying the tickets in the morning. The latest details about the Teer game are mentioned on meghalayateer.com. You can read them and stay informed.
The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is a group of twelve clubs that conducts Shillong Teer, Jowai Teer, Khanapara Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer games. The results for all the draws are announced at a specific time.
Shillong Teer Lottery Game: Rules
The Shillong Teer game is played from Monday to Saturday. The Teer tickets are available after 10 am at authentic ticket booking counters. The game is divided into two rounds that last two minutes.
Professional archers get fifty arrows at the beginning of the game. They shoot the first thirty in round 1 and the rest twenty in round 2.
The one to shoot the maximum number of arrows correctly at the target will be announced the winner. Winners must bet the right number of arrows to claim the prize from the association. One should follow all the rules of the game.
Shillong Teer Result for 1 June 2024: How To Download
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the Shillong Teer Result for 1 June 2024, online:
Access the website - meghalayateer.com.
Tap on the option "Shillong Teer Result for 1 June 2024" on the homepage.
The Teer results will open on your screen.
Download the PDFs from the site.
Winning Numbers for 1 June 2024
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
Round 1 Winning Number: 72
Round 2 Winning Number: 31
JUWAI MORNING TEER
Round 1 Winning Number: 59
Round 2 Winning Number: 22
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winning Number: 32
Round 2 Winning Number: 71
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winning Number: 4:21 pm
Round 2 Winning Number: 4:55 pm
JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT
Jowai Winning Number: 4:35 pm
Ladrymbai Winning Number: 4:40 pm
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winning Number: 7:30 pm
Round 2 Winning Number: 8:30 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winning Number: 8:15 pm
Round 2 Winning Number: 9 pm
