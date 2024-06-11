Shillong Teer Result, 11 June 2024: Get Round 1 and 2 Live Winning Numbers Today

Shillong Teer Live Result, 11 June 2024: Shillong Teer result has been declared today on Tuesday, 11 June 2024. Participants can now check winning numbers for both round 1 and round 2 on the official website at meghalayateer.com. The first round of Shillong Teer takes place in the morning while as the second round takes place in the afternoon. The result for both rounds is released as a two digit number. Organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, Shillong Teer is an amazing archery based lottery game played daily from Monday to Saturday.
During the game, participants have to guess the exact number of arrows that will hit a target during the course of two shooting rounds. In addition to winning prize money, Shillong Teer helps people in enhancing their archery skills. Shillong Teer game is legal by all means. Other similar competitions of the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer.
Shillong Teer Prize Money and Reward
In Shillong Teer lottery game, your reward is based on how much you bet and how accurately you guess. For instance, you could win Rs 80 if you bet Rs 1 and accurately predict the first round. For a Rs 1 stake, you may win Rs 60 if your estimation in the second round is accurate. You might win up to Rs 4,000 if you bet Rs 1 on each round and correctly predict both outcomes.
How and Where to Book Shillong Teer Lottery Tickets?
Interested users can get the Shillong Teer lottery tickets from authentic ticket counters. Nearly 5,000 ticket booking counters can be found throughout the districts of Shillong. The cost of a Shillong Teer ticket varies from Rs 1 to Rs 100.
How to Check Shillong Teer Result on 11 June 2024?
Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 11 June 2024.
You will get the first and second round results, including winning numbers, common numbers, dream numbers and more for both morning and evening teer.
SHILLONG TEER RESULT ON 11 JUNE 2024: ROUND 1 and 2 WINNING NUMBERS
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
Winning number for First Round: 32
Winning number for Second Round: 16
JUWAI MORNING TEER
Winning number for First Round: 25
Winning number for Second Round: 06
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Winning number for First Round: Result at 2:45 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 3:25 pm
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:12 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 5:07 pm
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:21 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:55 pm
JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT
Winning number for Jowai: Result at 4:35 pm
Winning number for Ladrymbai: Result at 4:40 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winning number for First Round: Result at 8:15 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 9 pm
