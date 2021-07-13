Sher Bahadur Deuba to be Sworn-in as New Nepal PM as KP Sarma Oli Resigns
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli stepped down on Tuesday a day after an order by the country's Supreme Court.
After a year of political crisis and a legal battle, Nepal's caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday, 13 July, a day after the country's Supreme Court ordered for Sher Bahadur Deuba to be appointed as the next PM of the country.
The court on Monday had overturned Oli's decision to dissolve the House and ordered President Bidya Devi Bhandari to appoint Deuba as the new Prime Minister, who is currently the president of the Nepali Congress.
The court on Monday declared the move to dissolve the House to be 'unconstitutional'.
"Our party abides with the order given by the Supreme Court," Oli said as he resigned.
Following the orders, Deuba was appointed as the Prime Minister by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari as per the Article 76 (5) of the Constitution, the President Office said on Tuesday.
Deuba will be sworn in at 6pm.
Prolonged Turmoil in Nepal
Following differences within the ruling coalition, former PM Oli had dissolved the House on 21 May last year and declared elections from 12-19 November.
On 20 December last year, Oli had dissolved the House for the second time which the Supreme Court reinstated on 25 February this year.
Oli was re-appointed as per Article 76 (3) of the Nepalese Constitution in his capacity as the parliamentary party leader of the largest party in the House after failing to secure a trust vote on 10 May
He, however, opted not to seek a vote of confidence and recommended that Bhandari initiate a new government process.
On 20 May, Bhandari asked the members of the House to stake their claim to the new government.
While Deuba claimed to have the support of 146 MPs, Oli claimed to have the backing of 153. However, it was Deuba who presented a majority on 24 May in the House.
The court on Monday ordered the President to appoint Deuba as the new Prime Minister by 13 July and summoned a session of the House on 18 July.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.