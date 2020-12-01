Shehla Rashid Denies Father’s Claim She Got Rs 3 Cr to Join Party

Father of prominent student activist and former Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) leader Shehla Rashid, Abdul Rashid Shohra has alleged “threat to life” from his daughter and wife.

Shohra has also claimed that his daughter Shehla Rashid received Rs 3 crore from a Kashmir businessman.



In a complaint written to Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh, Shohra has alleged that the money was given to his daughter by former J&K MLA Engineer Rashid and businessman Zahoor Watali for joining the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement.