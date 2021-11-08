'Sheer Misuse of UAPA': Journalists, Lawyers Slam Tripura Police's Cases on Them

Two days after the Tripura Police booked 102 social media handles under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for their posts allegedly 'promoting enmity between religious groups,' a keen sense of wariness, coupled with defiance, prevails among journalists and activists who had spoken about the recent spate of violence in the state.

Among those who have been booked by the Tripura Police are Maktoob Media's journalist Meer Faisal, global correspondent CJ Werleman, and four Supreme Court lawyers.

"Imposing UAPA on lawyers, journalists, and others is sheer misuse of this draconian law. The government is using it to snatch away our rights of freedom of expression," Supreme Court lawyer Ehtesham Hashmi, who has been booked under the anti-terrorism law, told The Quint on Monday, 8 November.