Sheena Bora Case: Court Rejects Indrani’s Bail Plea for 4th Time
A special CBI court in Mumbai on Friday, 20 December, rejected a bail plea of Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the 2012 Sheena Bora murder case.
Mukerjea had filed the bail application before special judge for CBI cases J C Jagdale about six months ago on health grounds. This was her fourth attempt to seek bail.
"Medical experts have opined the infirmity with the lady is of an irreversible condition...So, deterioration is something which is inevitably going to happen," he had added.
‘No Proof Her Health Is Deteriorating’
Opposing her bail plea, the CBI had said there is no proof that her health is deteriorating.
There is no change of circumstances since her last bail plea was rejected (November 18) by the special CBI court, the agency's counsel Manoj Chaladan had submitted.
Sheena (24) was allegedly strangled in a car by her mother Indrani, Indrani's former husband Sanjeev Khanna and Indrani's former driver Shyamvar Rai in April 2012.
The body was burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.
According to investigators, Indrani's opposition to Sheena's relationship with Rahul, Peter's son from an earlier marriage, was the possible motive behind the murder apart from financial disputes.
