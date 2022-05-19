'She Weighed Just 56 Kg': Deceased Kannada Actor Chetana Raj's Father Speaks

Chetana Raj, a 22 year old Kannada woman actor, weighed 56 kg but wanted to undergo liposuction because her colleagues in the Kannada television industry allegedly wanted her to lose weight. Speaking to The Quint her father K Varadaraju recalled what went wrong in his daughter's surgery that was done on Monday, 16 May, in Bengaluru.

The actor who underwent the fat-free surgery developed complications, which allegedly led to her death.

"My daughter got herself admitted to Shetty's Cosmetic Centre on Monday (16 May) at 8:30 am to undergo a fat loss surgery. The surgery which takes just three hours was extended for six hours as she developed complications. They continued to keep her under observation, and moved her to Kaade Hospital, where the doctors declared she was brought dead."

The Kannada actor's parents have alleged medical negligence and have also filed a compliant against the doctors citing carelessness and wrong treatment, as the cause of her death.