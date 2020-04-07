Tharoor Slams Trump For ‘Threatening’ India Over Drug Export

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor slammed Donald Trump's remarks that the US may consider a "retaliation" if India does not agree to export hydroxychloroquine.

Reacting to US President Trump's remarks, Tharoor tweeted, “Never in my decades of experience in world affairs have I heard a Head of State or Government openly threatening another like this. What makes Indian hydroxychloroquine “our supply”, Mr President? It only becomes your supply when India decides to sell it to you,”