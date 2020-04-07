Tharoor Slams Trump For ‘Threatening’ India Over Drug Export
Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor slammed Donald Trump's remarks that the US may consider a "retaliation" if India does not agree to export hydroxychloroquine.
Reacting to US President Trump's remarks, Tharoor tweeted, “Never in my decades of experience in world affairs have I heard a Head of State or Government openly threatening another like this. What makes Indian hydroxychloroquine “our supply”, Mr President? It only becomes your supply when India decides to sell it to you,”
Trump on Monday, 6 April, warned of "retaliation" if India banned supply of medicines.
"I would be surprised if he (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) would, you know, because India does very well with the United States," Trump said at a White House press briefing on Monday, when a reporter asked whether he was worried about "retaliation to the US ban on export of medical goods" from India.
“I don’t like that decision, I didn’t hear that that was his decision. I know that he stopped it for other countries. I spoke to him yesterday, we had a very good talk and we’ll see whether or not that’s his... For many years, they’ve been taking advantage of the United States on trade. So I would be surprised if that were his decision. He’d have to tell me that. I spoke to him Sunday morning, called him, and I said, we’d appreciate you allowing our supply to come out. If he doesn’t allow it to come out. That would be OK. But of course, there may be retaliation. Why wouldn’t there be,”Donald Trump, US President
