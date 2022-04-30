'There Was a CM of Delhi...': Tharoor's Poem on Kejriwal's Posture at PM's Meet
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor jumped in on the row of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being criticised by the BJP for having a “mannerless” posture during a meeting with PM Narendra Modi.
Tharoor chimed in on the matter with a limerick:
“There once was a CM of Delhi
Who stretched from his head to his belly;
The onscreen reticulation
Revealed his pandiculation
So BJP frothed& quivered like jelly!”
In response to his tweet, other users too came up with their own limericks and poems.
'Uncouth, Mannerless': BJP About Kejriwal
BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya had tweeted a video snippet of CMs of various states in a virtual meeting with the PM to review the COVID-19 situation in the country on 27 April.
Malviya wrote: “Arvind Kejriwal continues to disgrace himself with uncouth mannerism…”
In the video, Kejriwal can be seen stretching his arms behind his head.
BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala questioned rhetorically: “Is @ArvindKejriwal bored or mannerless or both? Is this how a CM behaves in such an important meeting?”
