Sharp Reactions Pour In After Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s RS Nomination

In an unprecedented move, former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on Monday, 16 March, by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Gogoi, who has pronounced several important judgments in his 13-month-long tenure as the CJI, such as Ayodhya land dispute case, on Tuesday said, "I will go to Delhi probably tomorrow. Let me first take oath, then I will speak in detail to the media why I accepted this...," NDTV reported.