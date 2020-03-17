Sharp Reactions Pour In After Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s RS Nomination
In an unprecedented move, former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on Monday, 16 March, by President Ram Nath Kovind.
Gogoi, who has pronounced several important judgments in his 13-month-long tenure as the CJI, such as Ayodhya land dispute case, on Tuesday said, "I will go to Delhi probably tomorrow. Let me first take oath, then I will speak in detail to the media why I accepted this...," NDTV reported.
Many senior politicians and lawyers have sharply reacted to the news of his nomination. Speaking to The Indian Express, Justice (retired) Madan B Lokur said:
“There has been speculation for sometime now about what honorific would Justice Gogoi get. So, in that sense the nomination is not surprising, but what is surprising is that it came so soon. This redefines the independence, impartiality and integrity of the judiciary. Has the last bastion fallen?”Justice (retired) Madan B Lokur
Another senior advocate, Dushyant Dave, told The Wire, “This is totally disgusting, a clear reward in quid pro quo. The semblance of independence of the judiciary is totally destroyed.”
Lawyer Gautam Bhatia tweeted saying, "It took a while for what was implicit to become evident, but the independent judiciary is now - officially - dead."
While the Centre's decison to nominate Gogoi is receiving criticism from a section of lawyers, some are also pointing out that this is not the first time that a former CJI is becoming a member of Rajya Sabha. Ex-CJI Justice Ranganath Mishra was elected to the Rajya Sabha on Congress ticket in 1998 seven years after his retirement.
However, Live Law reported that the Centre nominating a former CJI under Article 80(3) of the Constitution, soon after his retirement, is unprecedented.
Opposition Slams Former CJI's Nomination to Rajya Sabha
Reacting to Gogoi's nomination, CP(M) leader, Sitaram Yechury tweeted saying:
"Shri Ranjan Gogoi had himself said last year that 'There’s a strong viewpoint that post-retirement appointments is a scar on independence of Judiciary'. What must one make of a govt that does this, after appointing another ex-Chief Justice as the governor of a state?"CP(M) leader, Sitaram Yechury
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Monday, asked, "Is it 'quid pro quo'?How will people have faith in the Independence of judges?"
Former senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha took to Twitter and said, "I hope ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi would have the good sense to say 'NO' to the offer of Rajya Sabha seat to him. Otherwise he will cause incalculable damage to the reputation of the judiciary."
(With inputs from NDTV, Indian Express, The Wire and Live Law.)