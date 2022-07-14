Delhi Court Asks for CCTV Footage After Sharjeel Imam Alleges Assault in Jail

A Delhi court on Thursday, 14 July, ordered authorities to provide CCTV footage of activist and former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) scholar Sharjeel Imam's jail cell as well as the duty register after he alleged assault by prison officials and convicts, and claimed that he had been called a terrorist.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat directed authorities in Delhi's Tihar Jail to produce the footage and said that it would be played in court on 20 July, as per news agency ANI.