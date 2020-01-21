Shaheen Bagh Women Send Defamation Notice to BJP IT Cell Chief
Acting against allegations of being paid to protest, the women protesters at Shaheen Bagh have sent a defamation notice to BJP's Information and Technology cell head Amit Malviya.
The legal notice was sent by the office of Advocate Mehmood Pracha and it demands an apology and Rs 1 crore in damages from the BJP leader.
A video shared by Malviya on Twitter on 15 January had claimed that the women were being paid Rs 500 per day to oppose the amended Citizenship law.
The guy in the video can be seen saying, “It is all planned, they just want to keep their numbers intact, they take turns. They get Rs 500 and go there to eat Biryani.”
‘Attempt to Disrepute the Protesters’
The complainants have alleged that since Malviya is a BJP leader, he has a “vested interest in maligning the mass protesters.”
The notice, according to India Today, reads, “By making and propagating false allegations against the protesters and casting aspersions on their motivations, you, the addressee, and other entities, have not only played a fraud on the general public but have also attempted to bring disrepute to the protesters who are bringing the attention of a large number of people on the issues being pressed by this extraordinary exercise of Constitutional freedom.”
Shaheen Bagh, which has become the ground zero of protests against CAA, NRC and NPR in the capital, has stretched for more than a month now.
Hundreds of women and men have occupied the Kalindi-Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch to voice their dissent. It is surrounded by songs of 'Azadi,' discussions, a reading and drawing area for the children, with many artists performing there every other day.
(With inputs from India Today)
