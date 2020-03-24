Don’t See Shaheen Bagh Clearance as Win or Loss: SC Interlocutors

The Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors of Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday, 24 March, appealed to people to not see the clearing of the sit-in protests as a "win or lose."

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak and a complete lockdown in the national capital, Shaheen Bagh’s nearly three-month-long protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) came to a halt as the Delhi Police cleared the protest site, earlier during the day.

Senior Supreme Court advocates Sadhana Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde, who were appointed as interlocutors earlier in February, said that they have submitted two reports to the apex court.