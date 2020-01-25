Shaheen Bagh Protesters Celebrate Republic Day by Reading Preamble
Video Editor: Vivek Gupta
Video Producer: Sonal Gupta
Anti-citizenship law protesters at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh celebrated the 71st Republic Day by reading the preamble of the Indian Constitution and the National Anthem at midnight on Sunday, 26 January.
Shaheen Bagh has emerged as the fulcrum of resistance against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens, with protesters, mostly women, staging a continuous sit-in for over a month now.
Hundreds of protesters had ringed in the New Year with posters, music and speeches against the CAA and the NRC as well.
Inspired by the women-led protest round the clock at Shaheen Bagh, similar agitations have been reported in West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and several other states.
Loading...
Earlier this week, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal met a delegation of protesters from Shaheen Bagh and appealed to them to call off their agitation as it has been causing inconvenience to school children, patients and general public.
Yoga Guru Ramdev on Friday cancelled his visit to Shaheen Bagh after the Delhi Police advised him not to visit the site of the protest after he inquired about the situation there before setting off for the visit.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )