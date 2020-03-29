Protester Given Bail on Condition to Not Speak on CAA/NRC/NPR

The bail order also includes conditions relating to the novel coronavirus crisis, with Mohammad having to agree to comply with State and Centre directions which are meant to deal with restricting the spread of COVID-19.

A bail condition of not attending any protests and of not speaking to the media had been imposed on Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad after he had been arrested for his participation in anti-CAA protests, but this was modified by the same court after Azad argued it was a violation of his fundamental right to free speech.

The present order goes even further than that original order, as a result of which it could be challenged using the example of Azad's conditions being modified.