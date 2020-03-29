Protester Given Bail on Condition to Not Speak on CAA/NRC/NPR
On 29 March, a Delhi court granted bail to Shan Mohammad, a man arrested by the police when he opposed their efforts to clear out the Shaheen Bagh protest site earlier in the week.
While most of the conditions of the order were standard form, including sureties and a bond for Rs 25,000, one of the conditions in the order stands out:
Mohammad had asked the court for bail on the basis that he had no criminal antecedents and that if he was kept in jail, he was likely to be infected with the novel coronavirus.
Judge Jitendra Pratap Singh at the Saket Court Complex agreed to grant Mohammad bail on these grounds - noting also that the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court had both passed orders for decongestion of jails in light of the COVID-19 crisis.
As a result, he included, as a condition for Mohammad's bail, that only would he not be allowed to go to Shaheen Bagh to attend any protest (or any other gathering of 5 or more people), but he would also not post anything on social media, or on instant messengers about the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register or National Register of Citizens. He is also forbidden from speaking to the media.
The bail order also includes conditions relating to the novel coronavirus crisis, with Mohammad having to agree to comply with State and Centre directions which are meant to deal with restricting the spread of COVID-19.
A bail condition of not attending any protests and of not speaking to the media had been imposed on Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad after he had been arrested for his participation in anti-CAA protests, but this was modified by the same court after Azad argued it was a violation of his fundamental right to free speech.
The present order goes even further than that original order, as a result of which it could be challenged using the example of Azad's conditions being modified.
