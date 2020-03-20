Shaheen Bagh Protest to Continue on Day of “Janata Curfew’’

The women protesters in Shaheen Bagh will continue with their protest on Sunday, 22 March, the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to remain inside their houses under a self-imposed curfew.

The women have been blocking a side of a road connecting southeast Delhi to Noida since mid-December to protest against the amended citizenship law.

On Monday,16 March, the Delhi government said gatherings with more than 50 people were not allowed in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The size of gatherings has since been reduced to 20 people.

"It also applies to Shaheen Bagh," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said.