‘Shah Was Welcoming Trump While IB Official Died’: Sena Slams Govt
Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Friday, 27 February, slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the mayhem in Delhi, saying he was nowhere to be seen when the national capital was rocked by violence.
“It is surprising that he was not seen when 38 lives were lost and large-scale destruction was caused to public and private property,” said the former ally of the BJP.
"Now, (these things) will not happen because the BJP is in power and the opposition is weak. But still (Congress president) Sonia Gandhi has sought Shah's resignation," the editorial said.
"When the home minister was in Ahmedabad (on February 24) welcoming (visiting US President Donald) Trump, an IB official was murdered (in Delhi).
“After three days Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for peace and NSA Ajit Doval was on the streets of Delhi talking to people. What is the use now (of these measures) after the damage has been done ?, ” the paper asked.
The editorial said the opposition may question Shah's "absence" from Delhi when Parliament convenes next week after recess and disrupt proceedings.
“If the opposition raises the issue of Delhi riots in Parliament, will it be called anti-national ?,” the editorial asked.
The paper lamented that provocative speeches, blamed for the Delhi violence, have become a form of “political capital.”
The developments in Delhi are a cause of concern, the editorial said.
The death toll in northeast Delhi violence has jumped to 38 with more deaths reported at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) Hospital and Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital on Thursday, 28 February.
Security forces are conducting flag march in different parts of Northeast Delhi.
Delhi Police spokesperson MS Randhawa said 106 have been arrested and 18 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence.
Earlier, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval briefed Home Minister Amit Shah on the prevailing law and order situation after visiting the violence-affected areas in northeast Delhi.
