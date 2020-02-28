‘Shah Was Welcoming Trump While IB Official Died’: Sena Slams Govt
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(Photo: Reuters)

'Shah Was Welcoming Trump While IB Official Died': Sena Slams Govt

PTI
India

Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Friday, 27 February, slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the mayhem in Delhi, saying he was nowhere to be seen when the national capital was rocked by violence.

An editorial in the Marathi daily said Shah had taken out a lot of time for campaigning in the recently-concluded Delhi assembly election, distributing pamphlets in support of BJP candidates.

“It is surprising that he was not seen when 38 lives were lost and large-scale destruction was caused to public and private property,” said the former ally of the BJP.

“If at this time, the Congress or any other party had been in power at the Centre and BJP in the opposition, the party would have demanded the home minister’s resignation and taken out morchas to press for their demand.”

"Now, (these things) will not happen because the BJP is in power and the opposition is weak. But still (Congress president) Sonia Gandhi has sought Shah's resignation," the editorial said.

The Sena publication questioned the delay in responding to the volatile situation in Delhi.

"When the home minister was in Ahmedabad (on February 24) welcoming (visiting US President Donald) Trump, an IB official was murdered (in Delhi).

“After three days Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for peace and NSA Ajit Doval was on the streets of Delhi talking to people. What is the use now (of these measures) after the damage has been done ?, ” the paper asked.

The editorial said the opposition may question Shah's "absence" from Delhi when Parliament convenes next week after recess and disrupt proceedings.

“If the opposition raises the issue of Delhi riots in Parliament, will it be called anti-national ?,” the editorial asked.

The paper lamented that provocative speeches, blamed for the Delhi violence, have become a form of “political capital.”

The developments in Delhi are a cause of concern, the editorial said.

The death toll in northeast Delhi violence has jumped to 38 with more deaths reported at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) Hospital and Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital on Thursday, 28 February.

Security forces are conducting flag march in different parts of Northeast Delhi.

Delhi Police spokesperson MS Randhawa said 106 have been arrested and 18 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence.

Earlier, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval briefed Home Minister Amit Shah on the prevailing law and order situation after visiting the violence-affected areas in northeast Delhi.

