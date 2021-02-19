Convicted in Murder Case, Shabnam Could Be 1st Woman to Be Hanged 

For nearly a year, a prison in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura has been preparing itself for a rather difficult task that no one has undertaken in the history of independent India.

Given the impunity with which the criminally powerful and powerfully criminal often roam about without the fear of the law, the layman could be forgiven for wondering if officials at the correction place are spending sleepless nights – made worse by the inching summer – in anticipation of a corrupt politician.

But, no, it’s not a politician.