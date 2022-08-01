10 Dead After Van Gets Electrocuted Likely Due to DJ Wiring in West Bengal

At least 10 people died in West Bengal's Cooch Behar when a pickup van carrying 27 passengers was electrocuted on its way to Jalpesh around midnight on Monday, 1 August.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 12 am on Monday at Dharla Bridge, which falls under the limits of Mekhliganj police station.

"The preliminary enquiry has revealed that it might be due to wiring of the generator (Disc Jockey (DJ) system) which was fitted in the back of the vehicle," Amit Varma, additional superintendent of police, Matabhanga, said while speaking to reporters.

Soon after the accident, the passengers were taken to Changrabandha BPHC. The medical officer at the health centre then referred 16 of the 27 passengers to Jalpaiguri District hospital for better treatment. "They are having minor injuries but require thorough check-up," police said.