ADVERTISEMENT

12 Dead After Boat Capsizes in UP; Search Operation Underway for Over 40 Hours

Rescue operation is underway by a team that includes the NDRF and SDRF.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read

Two days after a boat carrying over 30 people capsized in the Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, eight bodies have been recovered with the help of police and divers on Saturday, 13 August.

A total of 12 bodies have been recovered so far. Meanwhile, the process of identifying bodies and the search operation is currently underway.

Four bodies were recovered on Thursday. Four are still missing but this number might increase since the exact number of people on the boat is still uncertain, the Banda DM, Anurag Patel, said.

The boat was going from Fatehpur to Marka village.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

4 Dead After Boat Capsizes in Yamuna in UP; CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia

4 Dead After Boat Capsizes in Yamuna in UP; CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia

A massive rescue operation is underway by a team that includes the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). While 20 people were rescued on Thursday, the search operation for those who were still missing continued on Friday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed senior officials of the district administration to reach the spot and supervise the relief and rescue operations.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, the chief minister had directed the officials to immediately rush teams of the NDRF and the SDRF to the spot.

He had also asked the officials to ensure that the best treatment was provided to the injured.

He has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who died in the incident.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinandan had said that the boat capsized due to strong winds.

(With Inputs from PTI and ANI.)

Also Read

The Attack on Salman Rushdie Is Also an Attack on Freedom of Expression

The Attack on Salman Rushdie Is Also an Attack on Freedom of Expression

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Garima Sadhwani
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×