Several Delhi Roads Remain Shut Post Republic Day Tractor Rally

Various routes and metro stations in Delhi remain affected on Wednesday, 27 January, after the violence that broke out on Republic Day, when the Delhi Police and protesters clashed during the farmers’ tractor rally in the national capital.

As per Delhi Traffic Police, the route to Minto Road is now open for traffic movement.

Heavy traffic is seen on the road leading from Kalindi Kunj to Noida and from Noida to Kalindi Kunj, since two lanes on each side are shut.

In addition to this, Ghazipur market, NH-9 and NH-24 have been closed. The police have advised the commuters who are travelling from Delhi to Ghaziabad to travel via Shahdara and DND.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the entry/exit gates of Lal Quila metro station remains closed. While entry gates of Jama Masjid metro station is shut, all other metro stations are operating their normal services.