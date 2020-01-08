Several ‘Cancel’ ‘Chhapaak’ Bookings, But For the Same 3 Seats

After Deepika Padukone, on Tuesday, 7 January, joined the protests against the violence at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), several social media users claimed that they have cancelled their bookings for the actor’s film, Chhapaak’

However, the screenshots – which the users shared along with their posts –reveal an odd coincidence. All of them seem to have booked show tickets for the same three seats, in the same theater and for the same show, casting serious doubt over the veracity of their claims.

This came to light after a Twitter user shared a thread with a compilation of these posts. The post promptly went viral with several users retweeting it.