Several ‘Cancel’ ‘Chhapaak’ Bookings, But For the Same 3 Seats
Several social media users have claimed they cancelled their bookings for the actor’s upcoming film ‘Chapaak’.
Several social media users have claimed they cancelled their bookings for the actor's upcoming film 'Chapaak'.

After Deepika Padukone, on Tuesday, 7 January, joined the protests against the violence at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), several social media users claimed that they have cancelled their bookings for the actor’s film, Chhapaak

However, the screenshots – which the users shared along with their posts –reveal an odd coincidence. All of them seem to have booked show tickets for the same three seats, in the same theater and for the same show, casting serious doubt over the veracity of their claims.

This came to light after a Twitter user shared a thread with a compilation of these posts. The post promptly went viral with several users retweeting it.

These posts all invariably show the same screenshot with three cancelled tickets (seats A10, A8, A9) for a 6:50 pm screening at Cinemarc in Akota, Vadodara, on Friday, 10 January.

Screenshot of a user claiming he cancelled his bookings for the Deepika Padukone starrer, ‘Chhapaak’.
Deepika Padukone caught the nation’s attention after she showed up at a protest at JNU’s campus on Tuesday, against the attack on the varsity’s students by a mob of masked miscreants on Sunday, 5 January.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film, Chhapaak, hits theaters on Friday, 10 January.

