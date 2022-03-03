165 Arrested for Violence Over Shared Dargah in Karnataka's Aland

Tensions escalated on the religious day of Mahashivratri on Tuesday, 1 March, when both Hindu and Muslim communities wanted to share access to the Ladle Mashak Dargah on the same day in the Aland town of Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district, resulting in rioting and stone pelting.

As many as 165 people have been arrested for rioting, damage to public property and injury to police personnel following the riots over the shared shrine, reported news agency ANI on Thursday, 3 March.

Isha Pant, Superintendent of Police, said, “We've not lodged anything against a particular community.”

As per an Indian Express report, five First Information Report (FIRs) have been registered against the people from the Muslim community for allegedly throwing stones and displaying weapons against members of a right wing organisation Sree Rama Sene to gain entry to the Ladle Mashak dargah on Monday.