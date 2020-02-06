Seven, Including 3 Children, Dead in UP Carpet Factory Gas Leak
Seven people, including three children, were on Thursday, 6 February, killed after inhaling poisonous gas that leaked inside a carpet factory at Jalalpur village in Biswan area, about 35 kms from Sitapur in Uttar pradesh, police said.
Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Biswan, Suresh Kumar said a team of experts has arrived for investigation from Lucknow and a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is also present at the spot.
"The affected area has been evacuated. Any information about the tragedy would be given out after investigation. Some dogs were also found dead around the factory area," the SDM added.
The exact cause of the incident is being ascertained, officials said. The factory owner is at large after the incident, they added.
CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Compensation
In Lucknow, Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi said those who died in the incident included five of a family, comprising three children.
Meanwhile, taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the victims' families. Expressing his condolences, the chief minister directed officials to provide all possible help to the affected people and initiate strict action against the guilty.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)