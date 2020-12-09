‘Sevadar Irks Chowkidar’: AAP vs BJP Over Kejriwal ‘House Arrest’

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government on Wednesday, 9 December targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the movement of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being allegedly restricted and disrupted.

The party alleged that the police and the Central government had closed the main gate of his residence, which is used by the chief minister to exit.

AAP MLA and Deputy Chairman of Delhi Jal Board Raghav Chadha said, “I am telling you with full responsibility that the movement of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is still disrupted at the behest of the Centre. The main gate of the chief minister's residence is still closed."

“No matter how many police personnel and agencies are put up at the chief minister's residence and how much pressure is put, we will not give you the permission to turn the stadiums into jail to imprison farmers,” he said, as quoted by IANS.