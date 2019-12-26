Setback to BJP’s Haryana Ally JJP, MLA Resigns as Party VP

In a setback to the BJP’s ally in Haryana – Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) – its MLA and senior leader Ram Kumar Gautam resigned as the party’s vice president, saying he is upset with the functioning of the party, on Wednesday, 25 December, PTI reported.

Going public with his criticism of JJP leader Dushyant Chautala, Gautam said he should not forget that he became Deputy Chief Minister with the support of his party legislators.