Setback to BJP’s Haryana Ally JJP, MLA Resigns as Party VP
In a setback to the BJP’s ally in Haryana – Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) – its MLA and senior leader Ram Kumar Gautam resigned as the party’s vice president, saying he is upset with the functioning of the party, on Wednesday, 25 December, PTI reported.
Going public with his criticism of JJP leader Dushyant Chautala, Gautam said he should not forget that he became Deputy Chief Minister with the support of his party legislators.
‘Alliance Formed at Gurugram Mall’
Criticising the formation of JJP-BJP alliance, Gautam said it was sealed at Ambience Mall in Gurugram without the knowledge of most leaders of the party, NDTV reported.
The JJP had fielded Gautam in the October’s Assembly polls against BJP rival Capt Abhimanyu.
Gautam, who was in the race for becoming a minister after the JJP formed an alliance with the BJP, said he has no grudge of not being made a minister in cabinet led by Chief Minister ML Khattar.
"I was not even an aspirant for JJP ticket. But Dushyant and his father Ajay Chautala were keen that I should join them. They knew I was the only one who can defeat sitting BJP MLA Capt Abhimanyu," Gautam said.
Gautam has also remained a former MLA of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
When asked if he was contemplating resigning from his party, Gautam replied, "People have elected me, I have responsibility towards them,” PTI reported.
The BJP had won 40 seats in the 90-member Assembly and the JJP led by Dushyant had won 10 seats.
When asked to comment on Gautam resigning as party vice president, Dushyant told the media in Faridabad, “I have just learnt about the matter through the media. We will find out the specific reason why he has resigned.”
(With inputs from PTI & NDTV.)
