SII Seeks Indemnity for Vaccines, Says Rules Same for All: Reports
Foreign vaccine manufacturing firms, Pfizer and Moderna, have also asked for exemptions pertaining to indemnity.
According to sources, Covishield-maker Serum Institute of India (SII) has sought indemnity from liability, ANI reported.
Foreign vaccine manufacturing firms Pfizer and Moderna have also asked for exemptions pertaining to indemnity, but no official decision has been taken on that yet.
According to reports, the Adar Poonawalla-led company said that all vaccine-makers, whether Indian or foreign, should be granted the same protection, ANI reported.
"Serum is hoping that rules would be same for everyone," sources quoted the company’s statement, NDTV reported.
No manufacturer has been granted legal protection against legal action yet.
India Scraps 2 Conditions for Vaccine Approval
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday, 3 June, issued a notice stating that the medical body has done away with two requirements for the approval and availability of certain COVID-19 vaccines in the country, which is facing an acute shortage of doses amid the devastating second wave of the pandemic.
The two requirements that have been waived are conducting post-approval bridging trials and testing of every batch of the vaccine by Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, DCGI VG Somani said in the notice.
In the United States, the suitable regulatory authority has granted indemnity from liability to Moderna and Pfizer over the possibility of the vaccine producing extremely severe side effects. In the USA, firms cannot be sued for compensation in case of an adverse event, NDTV reported.
SII produces Covishield (the Indian name given to the Oxford-AstraZeneca's shot) and is currently conducting trials for three new COVID vaccines.
On Thursday, sources claimed that SII had also applied to the DCGI for permission for a test licence to manufacture the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.