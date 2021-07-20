4th National Serosurvey: 67.6% of Population Has Antibodies, Says ICMR

An overall seroprevalence of 67.6 percent was noticed in the population as part of the fourth round of the national serosurvey carried out across 70 districts of the country in June and July, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General, Balram Bhargava, announced at a press briefing on Tuesday, 20 July.

This means that more than two-thirds of the population surveyed had coronavirus antibodies. The serosurvey also included children between the ages of six and 17, along with adults.

Among those in the 6-9 age group, the seroprevalence was 57.2 percent, followed by 61.6 percent for 10-17 age group, 66.7 percent for 18-44, 77.6 percent for 45-60 and 76.7 percent for above 60.