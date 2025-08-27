'Can Lead to Interference': Trump's Dual Role for Next US Envoy Sparks Debate

Gor's appointment as regional envoy also comes at a sensitive time for India as President Trump has claimed over 25 times on different public occasions that he mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor in May this year. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), had, however, rejected Trump's claims, stating that the end to hostilities was achieved by DGMO (Director General of Military Operations)-level talks between India and Pakistan.

Further, Trump's extensive engagement with Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir had also ruffled feathers in New Delhi, including the US president's invitation to Munir for talks at the White House twice in less than two months.

"India will have concerns about this intrusive US role in the region," former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal tells The Quint. "It can lead to the US interfering in India-Pakistan ties in line with Trump's desire to mediate between New Delhi and Islamabad on Kashmir."

Sibal further stated that the fact that Gor is close to the president would have been an asset if Trump's policies pertaining to India were reassuring. However, given the bitterness that has crept in following the imposition of tariffs, currently the opposite is true.