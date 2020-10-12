India’s Sequential Retail Price Inflation Hits 7.34% in Sept: NSO

According to PTI, the data released on Monday, 12 October, also reveals that Industrial production declined by 8 percent in August.

Further, according to IANS, the NSO data showed that India’s consumer food price index (CFPI) of the month under review shot up to 10.68 percent, while it was 9.05 percent in August 2020.

According to IANS, these reading track of changes in retail prices of food products.

The persistent high prices have hurt the recession-stricken Indian economy, said the NDTV report.