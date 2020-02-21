‘Sentimental Policy’: National Museum Drops Non-Veg Fare From Menu

Non-vegetarian food has been dropped from the menu of the National Museum's week-long exhibition-cum-event on India's culinary history, Historical Gastronomica, due to an "unwritten policy" based on "sentiments", a senior official of the museum said on Thursday, 20 February.

The organisers purportedly came under fire after the event's menu comprising non-vegetarian dishes was put up on the museum's website. Shortly afterwards, it was decided that only vegetarian food would be served at the exhibition which will be on till 25 February.

The food event is being organised jointly by the National Museum, the Ministry of Culture and One Station Million Stories (OSMS), a private firm.

The additional director general of the museum, Subrata Nath, told PTI that OSMS did not discuss in detail the non-vegetarian part of the menu with the museum officials.