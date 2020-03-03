Opening Bell: Sensex Jumps 500 Points, Nifty Close to 11,300

Indian equities opened higher after falling for seven consecutive trading sessions.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much 529 points and opened at 38,673, while NSENifty 50 rose 161 points and opened at 11,293 on Tuesday, 3 March.

The market breadth was titled in favour of buyers. About 1,075 stocks advanced and 386 shares declined on National Stock Exchange, according to BloombergQuint.

All the 11 sectoral guages complied by NSE traded higher, led by Nifty Metal Index's 2.8 percent advantage.

(With inputs from BloombergQuint)