Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani Nominated to Rajya Sabha
Jethmalani’s nomination has been furthered due to his professional expertise in the legal field.
Senior lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind.
"I have been intimated about my nomination to Rajya Sabha," Jethmalani told news agency PTI on Sunday, 30 May.
Article 80 of the Constitution of India mandates that nominated individuals must have professional knowledge or practical experience in matters related to literature, science, art and social service.
The Rajya Sabha comprises 250 members, of which 238 are elected, and 12 are nominated for their post by the President of India.
Who is Mahesh Jethmalani?
Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani is the son of Durga Jethmalani and the eminent lawyer late Ram Jethmalani, who had also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha.
As far as his education is concerned, the senior lawyer completed his bachelor’s degree from St Xavier’s College, and went on to pursue Masters of Arts from Oxford University.
He earned the title of 'Senior Advocate' in the year 2004.
Jethmalani has argued numerous cases of significance in both the Supreme Court as well as several high courts. He is best known for fighting the Maruti Udyog case on behalf of Harshad Mehta, and the Priyamvada Birla case, where he represented Birla.
The senior advocate's nomination came days after two posts opened up in the Upper House.
Swapan Dasgupta, journalist and writer, resigned from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year in order to fight the Bengal elections as a candidate from the BJP. The other seat had belonged to the architect Raghunath Mohapatra, who lost his life to the COVID-19 infection last month.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench and PTI.)
