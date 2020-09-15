Senior Karnataka IPS Officers to be Prosecuted by CBI in IMA Scam

The Karnataka government has given the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) clearance to file a charge sheet against the five officers, including two IPS officers, in the IMA Ponzi scheme in which over a lakh people were allegedly duped of more than Rs 4,000 crore.

The permission to prosecute the senior IPS officers has been issued under Criminal Procedure Code section 197 (Prosecution of Judges and Public Servants) and section 170 of the Karnataka Police Act (Suits or prosecutions in respect of acts done under colour of duty).