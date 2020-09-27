Senior Journo Allegedly Beaten Up By Cong Leaders in Chhattisgarh

Senior journalist Kamal Shukla, editor of Bhumkal Samachar, a Hindi daily published from Kanker district in Chhattisgarh, was allegedly beaten up on Saturday, 26 September.

This was, as reported Scroll.in, in retaliation for reporting on the sand mafia in the area, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

According to Hindustan Times, Shukla is now on hunger strike. He has since claimed that Congress leaders and party workers were behind the attack.