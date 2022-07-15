'Selective Interpretation': Patna SSP Dhillon Who Compared PFI to RSS Clarifies

Another accused, Marguv Ahmad Danish alias Tahir, was arrested on Thursday night, Dhillon said, according to news agency ANI. The police intercepted his phone number and allegedly discovered "anti-national content."

Tahir, who worked in Dubai from 2006-2020, was associated with the Gazwa-e-Hind, Dhillon claimed.

He made two WhatsApp groups with a Pakistani number of which he was reportedly made the admin. While this group had "many people from Gulf countries," another group which was made in January had "people from Bangladesh."

Although the BJP has been insisting that the PFI's intention was to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Patna on 12 July, Dhillon clarified that their investigation did not reveal any link.

"They did not seem to be intending to directly target the prime minister's tour. But they had planned agitations against CAA-NRC and Triple Talaq in localities with a predominantly Muslim population on that day," he said.