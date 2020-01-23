‘Sedition, Strict Action’: Yogi Warns Protesters of Azadi Slogans
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, 22 January, warned people protesting the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saying those raising “azadi” slogans will be charged with “sedition” and “stringent action” will be taken by the government, according to PTI.
“Nobody will be allowed to hatch conspiracy against India while living in India,” Adityanath added.
The Lucknow Police booked dozens of women protesters staging an indefinite sit-in against the CAA at the city's iconic clock tower over the weekend, accusing them of “rioting” and “unlawful assembly.”
Among the those booked include renowned Urdu poet and Sahitya Akademi Award winner Munnawar Rana's daughters – Sumaiya Rana and Fauzia Rana.
The police were also accused of snatching away the protester's blankets and food on Saturday night.
‘Shameful That Men Have Pushed Women on Streets to Protest’
Adityanath also slammed the protesters, saying it is “shameful” that the men sitting in the comfort of their homes have sent the women and children out on the streets to agitate, PTI reported.
“These people do not have courage to participate in the protests themselves. They know if they indulge in vandalism, their property will be seized. Now what have they done? They have started making the women sit on roads. The children have been made to protest. It’s a crime that the men are sleeping under the quilt and the women are made to sit on roads. It is shameful.”Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister
On Wednesday, Adityanath also accused the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Left parties of doing politics at the cost of the nation.
“For them, the country is not important. The Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis are not important. Now, for the Congress, even the Christians are not important. They have said the protests will continue against the CAA until the ISI agents are given entry into India,” Adityanath alleged.
Further, Adityanath said protesting peacefully is everyone's right but if a person damages public property, the damages will be recovered from them.
“We will recover the damage caused from that person's property and will punish them so that the next generation remembers it,” Adityanath warned the protesters.
(With inputs from PTI.)
