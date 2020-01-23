‘Sedition, Strict Action’: Yogi Warns Protesters of Azadi Slogans

“Nobody will be allowed to hatch conspiracy against India while living in India,” Adityanath added.

The Lucknow Police booked dozens of women protesters staging an indefinite sit-in against the CAA at the city's iconic clock tower over the weekend, accusing them of “rioting” and “unlawful assembly.”

Among the those booked include renowned Urdu poet and Sahitya Akademi Award winner Munnawar Rana's daughters – Sumaiya Rana and Fauzia Rana.

The police were also accused of snatching away the protester's blankets and food on Saturday night.