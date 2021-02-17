‘Sedition Law Cannot Be Used to Quieten the Disquiet’: Delhi Court

The Delhi Court on Monday, 15 February, said that the sedition law cannot be invoked to "quieten the disquiet under the pretence of muzzling miscreants," and granted bail to two men accused of posting fake videos about the farmers’ protest on Facebook.

In a bail hearing of Devi Lal Burdak and Swaroop Ram, who were arrested this month for ‘sedition,’ Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana said the use of Section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is a "seriously debatable issue" in the case, news agency PTI reported.