Sedition Cases Have Doubled Since 2016, Most in Jharkhand: NCRB

As many as 70 sedition cases were registered in India in 2018, up from 51 in 2017 and 35 in 2016, recent data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed.

Among the states having the highest number of sedition cases, Jharkhand was at the forefront with 18, followed by Assam (17) and Jammu and Kashmir (12). Notably, the erstwhile state of J&K saw just one sedition case in 2017, reported The Indian Express.

As revealed in the report, sedition cases accounted for 50 percent of all cases under the category of 'offences against the state' in 2018. Meanwhile, the cases filed under other sections in the category have come down.