Sedition Case: Interim Anticipatory Bail for Lakshadweep Filmmaker

The Kerala High Court on Thursday, 17 June, granted interim anticipatory bail for one week to Lakshadweep filmmaker Aisha Sultana in connection with a sedition case filed against her.

While granting her interim protection from arrest, the single judge bench of Justice Ashok Menon also asked the filmmaker to cooperate and appear before the police for interrogation.

The judgment on the plea by Sultana for anticipatory bail has been reserved. The filmmaker had moved the Kerala High Court earlier this week after she was booked on charges of sedition following her criticism of Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel and her 'bioweapon' remark.