2015 Sedition Case: Hardik Patel Gets Bail 4 Days After His Arrest
Congress leader Hardik Patel was granted bail on Wednesday, 22 January, four days after he was arrested for failing to appear before the trial court in a 2015 sedition case.
The court will hear the sedition case next on 24 January.
Last Saturday, Judge Ganatra had issued arrest warrant against Patel after accepting the government's plea against an exemption from appearance application moved by the Patidar leader's lawyer.
He was arrested soon after from Viramgam in Ahmedabad district.
The court had observed that Patel was flouting his bail conditions by not cooperating with the trial proceedings and remaining absent.
Patel had led the agitation for quota for the Patidar/Patel community.
The Gujarat High Court granted him bail in July 2016. In November 2018, the trial court framed charges against him and others.
Patel joined the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
