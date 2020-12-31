Sedition Case filed After Alleged Pro-Pak Slogans in Karnataka 

Police in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka on Wednesday registered an FIR (first information report) after pro-Pakistan slogans were allegedly raised during celebrations by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) members when their candidate won in the Gram Panchayat election.

The celebrations were held in front of SDM College in Ujire in Dakshina Kannada and an FIR was registered at the Belthangady police station under 124A (sedition) and other relevant sections of the penal code. The identity of those who allegedly chanted the slogans are yet to be established.