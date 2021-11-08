Security Tightened Outside Ambani's Residence After Cops Get Suspicious Call

A cab driver called the police control room and claimed that on Monday afternoon, at around 1 pm, one supposedly bearded man asked him at Kila Court about the address of Antilia. Another person was sitting behind him in a silver-coloured Wagon R. He also claimed that the look of the person was "very suspicious" and they were carrying two bags and were talking in Urdu.

Police have called for CCTV footage and are believed to have done 'naka bandi' all over the place. The car number has also been taken down by the cops based on the input received by them.

However, there is some issue in the said number, which was spotted near CSTM station. So far there is no track record of this number even with the RTO as per police sources.

The cab driver has been questioned by a DCP rank officer.

