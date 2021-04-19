Second Phase of UP’s Panchayat Polls Begins in 20 Districts

Voting for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections began on Monday, 19 April, with more than 3.48 lakh candidates in the fray for over 2.23 lakh posts across 20 districts.

Polling began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm on Monday with over 3.23 crore voters eligible to exercise their franchise.

The second phase assumes significance as state capital Lucknow and Varanasi will go to polls in this round.