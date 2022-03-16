Parliament Live: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Resume Proceedings

The second phase of Parliament's Budget Session entered its third day on Wednesday, 16 March, as the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed their proceedings at 11 am.

On Tuesday, making a statement on evacuations of Indians from Ukraine, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that 90 flights have operated to rescue Indian citizens from Ukraine, out of which 76 were civilian flights and 14 were IAF flights.

Meanwhile, MoS Home Nityanand Rai had indicated that the government had not taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level yet.