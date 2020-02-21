Another Kerala Nun Accuses Bishop Franco of Harassment, Sexting

She is the fourteenth witness in the rape case and the revelations that are part of her statement is also part of the chargesheet against Franco in the case.

"After the nun gave this statement, the convent tried to silence her by not allowing her to leave the convent or talk to anyone outside. It was only recently that we got to know about the treatment meted out to her by the convent authorities. That is why we decided to release the statement she gave the police in 2018. This is a statement that she has signed,” said Riju Kanjoorkaran, a convener of SOS told The News Minute.

He added that the police should have registered another FIR when they learnt about another nun accusing Franco of sexual harassment.

The first nun of Missionaries of Jesus had accused Franco for raping her many times at the Kuruvilangadu convent in Kottayam. After filing a police complaint, the FIR was registered in June 2018.

It was only after weeks of protests by other nuns of the congregation that Franco was held in September 2018, the same time as when the second nun gave her statement to the police.

(With inputs from The News Minute)