Second Batch of Foreign Envoys Arrive in Jammu & Kashmir
A fresh batch of 25 foreign diplomats from Germany, Canada, France and Afghanistan are in Jammu & Kashmir on a two-day visit to take note of the ground situation in the valley.
This comes six months after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution on 5 August. The first batch of 15 foreign diplomat visited Jammu and Kashmir in January.
As per the local media reports, the delegation will meet local businessmen in North Kashmir as well as media representatives, civil society groups and politicians of Jammu and Kashmir.
The visit comes ahead of a possible voting by the European Union (EU) Parliament on a debate held last month on Kashmir and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
At that time, the voting was deferred and it may now take place during the next plenary session of the EU Parliament to be held from 31 March.
According to the ANI, diplomats will also be briefed by the Indian Army regarding the security situation in the valley and given detailed presentation on Pakistan’s involvement in provoking and sponsoring terrorism in Kashmir.
The fresh batch of diplomats also includes EU representatives from Poland, Bulgaria and Czech Republic.
Earlier, a delegation of 15 EU MPs including US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and diplomats from Vietnam, South Korea, Brazil, Niger, Nigeria, Morocco, Guyana, Argentina, Philippines, Norway, Maldives, Fiji, Togo, Bangladesh and Peru visited Kashmir on 9 and 10 January to assess the ground situation.
The International Institute for Non-Aligned Studies, a Delhi-based think tank, which had organised the visit had faced criticism for choosing right-leaning delegates for the visit. Meanwhile the government stated that the European parliamentarians were on a "private visit".
